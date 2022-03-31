ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evers vetos bill eliminating minimum voucher ages

 1 day ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a bill Thursday...

WILX-TV

Governor Whitmer vetoes $2.5B tax cut bill, says she will veto 2023 gas tax suspension

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer vetoed an income tax bill Friday, and says she intends to veto a proposed gas tax suspension upon receipt. Senate Bill 768 would have lowered the individual income tax rate to 3.9% and created a $500 tax credit for each child under the age of 19. The legislation also increased the tax deduction for seniors and lowered the age of eligibility for the tax deduction from 67 to 62.
LANSING, MI
SFGate

Georgia GOP senators break ranks to doom school voucher bill

ATLANTA (AP) — State senators on Tuesday rejected a plan to give educational vouchers of up to $6,000 a year to almost anyone as long as their child attended Georgia public school for a short time, spurning a push by Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller linked to the Gainesville Republican's bid for lieutenant governor.
GEORGIA STATE
Tony Evers
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
#Voucher#Ap#Republicans
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NBC Chicago

Indiana Governor Signs Bill Eliminating Handgun Permits

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed into law Monday a bill eliminating the need for handgun permits across the state, effectively making Indiana the 24th constitutional carry state in the nation. Holcomb previously sidestepped giving his stance on the contentious bill, which was pushed through by Republican lawmakers but opposed by...
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

ACLU Prepared to Sue If Trans Bill Veto Is Overridden

STATE WIDE--The ACLU of Indiana said Wednesday that if Gov. Holcomb’s veto of the bill that would ban transgender girls from participating in grade school sports is overridden, they are prepared to take legal action. “Governor Holcomb got it right when he said that there is no evidence of...
INDIANA STATE
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Oppose Iowa bill lowering minimum child care age

On March 9, the Iowa Human Resources subcommittee approved House File 2198, which would reduce the minimum age of unsupervised child care employees to 16. If the bill becomes law, Iowa would become the only state to allow minors to supervise children without an adult present in child care centers.
IOWA STATE
News On 6

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister Responds To Failed School Voucher Bill

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister says she's grateful parents and communities were heard loud and clear on the failed voucher bill. Hofmeister released a statement, calling Senate Bill 1647 "a voucher scheme designed by Governor Stitt, would have effectively destroyed public schools in Oklahoma." You can read her full statement here.
OKLAHOMA STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance

The House overwhelmingly supported a one-time $500 payment to help some retirees with increased expenses rather than provide them an ongoing 1.5 percent cost-of-living allowance. It did so over the objections of Rep. Joshua Adjutant, an Enfield Democrat, who argued the state owes retirees more. “They have given so much and now they sit in […] The post House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
BUSINESS
WJAC TV

Controversial school voucher bill fails in the Oklahoma Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) – Despite a last-minute amendment and the addition of a house sponsor, a vote on a controversial school voucher bill in the Oklahoma Senate failed late Wednesday. After a lengthy debate on the measure, the vote on the Oklahoma Empowerment Act was held open for more...
EDUCATION
KOCO

Oklahoma's school voucher bill fails after late-night vote at Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY — Perhaps one of the most controversial bills moving through the Oklahoma Capitol this legislative session was voted down earlier this week. An attempt to use state funds to allow students to attend the school of their choice failed after a late-night vote Wednesday, with the Senate not adjourning until almost midnight.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

