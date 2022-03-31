ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Stitt taps longtime prosecutor for Pardon and Parole Board

SFGate
 1 day ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday named a longtime state prosecutor to the state’s Pardon and Parole Board. Stitt announced Cathy Stocker would succeed Kelly Doyle, who abruptly...

www.sfgate.com

ABC Big 2 News

Melissa Lucio appeals to Texas Pardon Board, Governor for clemency

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Attorneys of Melissa Lucio have submitted an application for clemency to Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles Tuesday. The 53-year-old Harlingen woman was arrested in 2007. Convicted of capital murder in 2008 after being found guilty of beating her two-year-old daughter to death. Melissa Lucio […]
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

South Carolina institutes firing squad executions

March 18 (Reuters) - South Carolina now has the means to facilitate executions by firing squad, officials said Friday, making it one of few states where it is lawful to carry out a death sentence in that manner. The state Department of Corrections said it alerted the Attorney General's office...
POLITICS
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
US105

Is Melissa Lucio Innocent? Time Running out for This Death Row Inmate

The clock is running out for Melissa Lucio at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, Texas. The 53-year-old death row inmate is set to die by lethal injection on April 27th, 2022 unless her execution date is withdrawn. Her clemency filing is not asking for a full pardon, but a reduction of her death sentence to a lesser penalty, or at least a 120-day stay from execution as she seeks a new trial.
GATESVILLE, TX
The Independent

2 SC death row inmates ask court not to schedule executions

Lawyers for two men on South Carolina's death row have asked the state's Supreme Court to hold off on setting execution dates while they challenge a new law allowing executions by firing squad.The Monday request by attorneys for Brad Keith Sigmon and Freddie Eugene Owens comes after the state Corrections Department said last week that the agency is now prepared to carry out firing-squad executions.The prisoners' attorneys said their clients should not be executed while a lower court considers whether the state's available execution methods are constitutional. A hearing in that litigation is scheduled for April 4, according to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSYX ABC6

South African woman accused of mailing K2, Suboxone to Ohio inmates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A South African woman was arrested Thursday morning at John Glenn Columbus International Airport on federal charges alleging she mailed large amounts of K2 and suboxone to jail inmates in Ohio. Tanya Baird, 46, appeared in federal court Thursday afternoon. She is charged with importing...
COLUMBUS, OH
K945

Louisiana Prisons Will Finally Allow ‘Contact’ Visits Once Again

It might be easy to think that we've already made it through the pandemic. We're starting to see fewer and fewer masks, festivals are back, and we're not seeing the terrifying COVID infection numbers plastered on the news everyday - so it certainly seems like we are exiting the blanket forts we've been hiding under since March 11th, 2020 (the date the World Health Organization officially declared the COVID-19 issue a "pandemic"). While that's good, and I'm totally ready for all of this to be over - some places in Louisiana are moving a little slower in regards to their COVID restrictions.
LOUISIANA STATE
Oxygen

Anti-Death Penalty Advocate Finds Love With Death Row Inmate

Anti-death penalty advocate Lea Rodger says she is keenly aware of the realities facing her and Richard Glossip, who she married this week inside the Oklahoma State Penitentiary where he sits on death row. Glossip, 59, already has narrowly escaped execution three times and could be the next man Oklahoma...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

South Carolina Brings Back Death By Firing Squad

As many push for the American government to do away with the death penalty completely, the state of South Carolina has upped the ante on the controversial practice, bringing back death by firing squad. On Friday, the state Department of Corrections said revisions to the death chamber where the executions...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Telegraph

Paula Sims' case affects parole review board debate

SPRINGFIELD - In a rare move last week, the state Senate rejected a gubernatorial appointee to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board (PRB) that passed through its Executive Appointment Committee with a recommendation. The Senate vote may be the beginning salvo in the battle of the remaining Prisoner Review Board appointments and other criminal justice reform measures. On Tuesday PRB member  Jeff Mears did not get the required 30 votes in the Senate to keep his board post. The remaining PRB appointees - Ken Tupy, Jared Bohland, LeAnn Miller, Oreal James and Eleanor Kaye Wilson -  must be approved by the Senate by close of business on Monday or they are automatically approved. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said the task of the PRB is passing judgment on people who have done "terrible things," including those convicted of murdering police and children. Those people include Paula Sims who has admitted she killed her newborn daughters, Heather in 1989 and Loralei in 1986, but contended she suffered from postpartum psychosis.
ILLINOIS STATE

