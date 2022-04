BRISTOL – The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a single-vehicle accident that killed a driver here Sunday afternoon. Kenosha County deputies and fire/rescue personnel from the Village of Bristol and the City of Kenosha responded to the reported crash in the 7700 block of the I-94 West Frontage Road about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. According to initial reports, the driver of a northbound Jeep Grand Cherokee failed to negotiate a curve and struck a barrier. The vehicle caught fire and the driver was pulled out by a passerby.

KENOSHA COUNTY, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO