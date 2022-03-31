ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relief payments announced for ranchers impacted by drought or wildfire in 2021

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHELENA, Mont. - Ranchers who were impacted by drought or wildfire in 2021 may soon begin receiving relief payments. A release from Senator Jon Tester says $750 million in disaster relief was announced for the relief payments Thursday. Livestock producers who have approved applications through the 2021 Livestock...

