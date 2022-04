A slow-moving cold front passed through the region between March 30th and 31st. Ahead of this frontal passage, an area of high pressure was in control of the region, keeping dry air in place through the early portions of March 30th. By the overnight hours into the early morning hours of March 31st, winds shifted more out of the south allowing for moisture to be advected into the region. The moisture riched environment helped support steady moderate rainfall during the first half of the day.

