The Wizards have officially been eliminated from playoff contention, which means it's time to look ahead to the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery. With a 33-43 record, the Wizards are currently 12th in the East and could end up with a top-10 draft pick if the ping pong balls fall their way. Here's a look at their lottery odds and what needs to happen for Washington's odds to improve over the last few weeks of the regular season.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO