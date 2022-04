John Badman|The Telegraph A rather plump robin sits on a post in Glazebrook Park Thursday, backlit by the color purple. The entire field where the annual corn maze grows is covered with purple deadnettle and henbit weed flowers. In another sign of spring, the trails at The Nature Institute on South Levis Lane in Godfrey reopened for the season on Friday, April 1. (John Badman)

GODFREY — A rather plump robin sits on a post in Glazebrook Park on Thursday, backlit by the color purple.

The entire field where the annual Godfrey corn maze is constructed currently is covered with purple deadnettle and henbit weed flowers.

For those who enjoy nature, the trails at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, a popular hiking place on South Levis Lane, will open for the season on Friday, April 1.