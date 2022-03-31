ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Letters to the Editor — April 1, 2022

By Post readers
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fyL7I_0evrEOEx00
Gov. Kathy Hochul claims that 10,000 union jobs will be created from the deal with the Buffalo Bills. Darren McGee / Office of the Gov

The Issue: Gov. Hochul’s deal with the Bills to put $850 million in taxpayer cash toward a new stadium.

In ancient Rome, government attempted to curry favor with the masses by offering free bread and circuses (“Hochul’s Daft Bills Giveaway,” Editorial, March 30).

Today, we have sports pork. Public dollars are being used as corporate welfare to subsidize a private-sector business.

The only real beneficiaries of these expenditures are team owners and their players, who earn far more than the average fan.

It is impossible to judge the amount of new economic activities that these so-called public benefits will generate.

Between season sky boxes, concession refreshment and souvenir sales along with rental income for other sports, rock concerts and commercial events, why can’t the Buffalo Bills’ owners finance the new stadium on their own?

Professional sports are not an essential service and should not qualify for government subsidy.

Larry Penner

Great Neck

Our unelected governor makes a huge $850 million deal for a new stadium in Buffalo.

Her husband, Bill Hochul, is a senior vice president for a major food concessionaire company. Anybody see a conflict of interest on this deal?

No wonder the rich make millions. It’s insider deals like this that go unopposed.

Vincent Conti

Staten Island

Before spending $850 million of taxpayer dollars on a new stadium to tether the Bills to western New York, legislators should understand its impact.

Gov. Hochul claims that 10,000 union jobs will be created. However, these jobs will only last two to three years unless remodeling the new stadium becomes an annual affair.

States and municipalities have been blackmailed by team owners who threaten to move their franchises if demands to build new stadia aren’t met.

This legal extortion has resulted in state-financed sports arenas, a.k.a “welfare for the wealthy,” instead of taxpayer dollars being spent on improving schools, hospitals, libraries and other institutions of social betterment.

Paul L. Newman

Merion Station, Pa.

I like football as much as the next guy, but who is Hochul to give away $850 million for a stadium that hosts eight games a year?

She could have built schools, parks, day-care centers or maybe even a dirt track so the kids don’t have to ride motorcycles on city streets.

But not this genius. She chose to fund a billionaire who threatened to leave if he didn’t get his way. Not to mention, Kathy is a Buffalo native, and her husband is in the industry.

The state needed all that federal COVID money, and she spends $850 million to build a stadium?

Did anyone ask me if that’s where I want my tax money going? No wonder the state is broke. People like her keep getting elected.

Joe Micare

Malta

Giving away $850 million of taxpayer money to billionaire owners to build a new stadium in Buffalo is the height of irresponsibility.

How we can justify any public money being used to build these arenas in this day and age is beyond me.

The funny thing is once the stadium is built, the cost of tickets will be through the roof and unaffordable to the average taxpayer and family. Another example of trickle up — not trickle down.

Tony Giametta

Oceanside

Hochul decides to fund the new stadium for the Buffalo Bills. So who foots the bill? Taxpayers.

I believe, as many others in New York do, that the Jets or Giants could very well use a new stadium located in the five boroughs which can be used by both teams, essentially killing two birds with one stone. This would create thousands of jobs here, along with millions of dollars in revenue.

This seems to be a politically motivated move, instead of doing the right thing for the city, especially considering all the revenue lost during the pandemic.

Joseph Comperchio

Brooklyn

Want to weigh in on today’s stories? Send your thoughts (along with your full name and city of residence) to letters@nypost.com. Letters are subject to editing for clarity, length, accuracy and style.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
New York Post
New York Post

20K+

Followers

16K+

Posts

8M+

Views

Follow New York Post and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Seneca Nation Gambling Settlement Will Benefit Western New York

A settlement between New York State and the Seneca Nation over a gambling compact dispute will bring millions of dollars to Western New York. Yesterday New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state has received the payment from its settlement with the Seneca Nation and that since most of the money was raised in Western New York, that money will be returned to the area.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Arenas#Souvenir#Bread And Circuses#Bills#The Buffalo Bills
Big Frog 104

Griffo Questions State Funding For New Buffalo Bills Stadium

Senator Joseph Griffo is reacting to Governor Hochul’s plans to commit $600 million in state funding towards the construction of a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills. “I respect that the Buffalo Bills are an important part of the state, especially Western New York and its economy, and I believe that the team should stay in Buffalo because of its enormous and passionate fan base. I also understand that state and local governments play a role in ensuring the long-term viability of a professional sports team." said Griffo.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

You May Need This Soon To Buy A Shotgun In New York

There are some new bills that are being processed in New York State that may soon become law and will change the way citizens purchase various firearms in New York. New York Senate Bill S1605 would require that a purchaser of any firearm, rifle or shotgun to submit to a mental health evaluation.
POLITICS
Curbed

Everyone Still Mad About Bridge Andrew M. Cuomo Named the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

In 2017, then-Governor Andrew M. Cuomo replaced the Governor Malcolm Wilson Tappan Zee Bridge — the Tappan Zee Bridge to its friends — with a new bridge that he named the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge after his dad, Mario M. Cuomo (normal). This angered fans of both the name Tappan Zee (a combination of Indigenous and Dutch words) and Malcolm Wilson (another former governor). Then there was a short respite as New York became consumed by other problems (a global pandemic, rats).
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Empire State Weekly: Billing Buffalo in the budget

This week on Empire State Weekly, despite lawmakers failing to pass a final version of the state budget on time, plans are already moving forward with one of the proposals that kept lawmakers from approving the budget by its deadline: the brand new $1.4 billion dollar stadium that will be home to the Buffalo Bills in western New York. Officials in Erie County say getting the proposal passed in the state budget will be one of the final hurdles before the process is turned over to county lawmakers.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Bail reform, Bills stadium funding still under discussion as hope for on-time budget diminishes

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York State Senate and Assembly Thursday afternoon adjourned without a budget, diminishing hope that the budget will be passed on time. Sen. Jeremey Cooney (D, 56) said the two key issues include changes to bail reform and the $600 million in funding from taxpayers statewide that would go toward building a new football stadium for the Buffalo Bills.
POLITICS
2 On Your Side

How the 'Bills in Buffalo' backers are shifting their focus

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Talk about bringing the Buffalo Bills downtown is transitioning. With no chance for a stadium anywhere else in the city, advocates who wanted an urban stadium are now focused on one part of the team's deal with the state: the Community Benefits Agreement. "If we can't...
NFL
Front Office Sports

New York Using Casino Revenue To Help Fund Bills Stadium

On Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state would contribute about $600 million to the Buffalo Bills’ $1.4 billion stadium project. A day later, Hochul clarified where a lion’s share of that cash would come from: the Seneca Nation of Indians. The Seneca Nation made a...
NFL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy