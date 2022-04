Hard work really does pay off. Just ask a Central New York native who has been chasing her dreams of making it big in Nashville for more than a decade. The road to success has been a long one for Alexandria Corn. It began in her hometown of New Hartford and led to Ithaca where she studied musical theater. Then it was on to L.A. for a few years before leading to Nashville, Tennessee where she finally signed her first record deal. "We haven't even made the announcement in Nashville yet, said Corn. "You're the first to know."

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO