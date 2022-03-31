ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin VA provides more services to veterans

By Lizbeth Gutierrez
Cover picture for the articleDUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — If you’re a veteran and in need of health care, the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center is making it easier for you. The center recently purchased two outreach vehicles to help reach veterans in all 49 counties it covers. The goal is to...

