Dublin VA provides more services to veterans

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Michael Sulsona has spent nearly 50 years without both of his legs. “We were walking a patrol and I remember the time distinctly it was 10 after 10 in the morning. My pontoon sergeant said ‘turn down this way’ and I said, ‘we just came from there and I really don't wanna go back the same way that I came,’ and he said, ‘nah don't worry about it,’ and I took a couple of steps and I stepped on a landmine and this ambush broke out they were actually waiting for us,” said Sulsona.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 19 DAYS AGO