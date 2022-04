When it comes to renovating or designing a home from scratch, baseboards are often cast aside as an afterthought. Sure, you definitely see that slim board at the bottom of your wall—and absolutely clean it when it's looking a little dusty—but you likely haven't put too much thought into this architectural detail otherwise. But here's the thing: Baseboards are an important feature and deserve your attention. "They add visual weight and anchor walls, particularly in large spaces with high ceilings," explains Susan Bohlert Smith of Bohlert Massey. "They can also be a practical element and protect fragile finishes like wallpapers during the floor cleaning process."

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 8 DAYS AGO