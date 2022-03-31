ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alvordton, OH

Tractors, combines, antiques, and misc.

Farm and Dairy
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocation: 16576 US Hwy 127, Alvordton, OH 43501 just south of US 20. Note: John has decided to retire from farming. Many pieces bought new. Equipment questions call John at 567-239-9483. Join us live onsite or bid online! Details, photos and online bidding at freyauctions.com. Terms: Pay in full sale day...

www.farmanddairy.com

Comments / 0

