South Bend native Jaden Ivey declares for NBA Draft

By Matt Loch
WNDU
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Purdue men’s basketball star and local product Jaden Ivey will enter his name into the NBA Draft. The...

WNDU

ND Women’s Hoops: Maya Dodson declaring for WNBA Draft

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame forward Maya Dodson’s name was included in a list from the WNBA of 88 players who have filed for inclusion for the draft. The transfer from Stanford was petitioning the NCAA for another year of eligibility, but her stock is on the rise. It appears she will forego an extra year of eligibility, regardless of the NCAA’s decision.
NOTRE DAME, IN
FOX Sports

Purdue's Jaden Ivey announces he's entering NBA draft

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue's Jaden Ivey has entered his name in the NBA draft, forfeiting his final two seasons of college eligibility. “This has been a lifelong dream of mine and I am beyond excited for this journey,”. Ivey averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists...
NBA
On3.com

4-Star OL Olaus Alinen dives into his final four

After moving from Finland to Connecticut, Olaus Alinen has become one of the top prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle out of Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 218 prospect in the On300 and he is coveted by some of the top programs in the country.
FOOTBALL
Person
Blake Wesley
WISH-TV

Future Purdue Boilermaker Braden Smith

On this episode, Charlie connects with future Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith who just capped off an electrifying postseason run with Westfield High School's first ever boys basketball sectional championship. Despite missing time due to a foot injury that dated back to the start of his junior season, Smith returned to the Shamrocks lineup and led the team through the Class 4A IHSAA playoffs. The senior guard started his postseason run with a trio of scoring performances of 28, 22, and 22 points in consecutive outings. On this episode Smith dishes on his daily workout routine, the story behind elite ballhandling and three-point shooting skills, and the message Purdue Head Coach Matt Painter already cemented in the back of his mind. Thank you for listening and good luck to Braden Smith!
WESTFIELD, IN
The Exponent

Trevion Williams declares for NBA draft, forfeits last year of eligibility

Trevion Williams declared for the NBA draft, signing and agent, thus ending his collegiate eligibility, the senior forward announced on Instagram Thursday night. Williams could have played another season of basketball with an extra year of COVID eligibility. Williams wrote this in his Instagram post:. "What a ride this has...
NBA
WNDU

Police arrest 3 after highspeed chase through Eddy St. Commons

New coaches becoming accustomed to players, other coaches amid spring practices. New running backs coach Deland McCullough talked to the media about his relationship with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and his first impressions of him as a coach. Updated: 1 hours ago. Three Notre Dame women’s basketball players entered the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WISH-TV

LaVall Jordan out as Butler basketball coach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Butler University will have a new men’s basketball coach next season. Butler University Athletic Director Barry Collier says the school has “parted ways” with coach LaVall Jordan. “After a thorough evaluation, I have come to the decision that a change in the leadership...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WNDU

Former Marian star Devin Cannady signs 10-day contract with Orlando Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (WNDU) - Former Marian High School basketball star Devin Cannady has signed a 10-day contract with the Orlando Magic. Cannady appeared in 16 games for Orlando’s G League team, the Lakeland Magic, averaging nearly 16 points per game and shooting 47 percent from three. Last season, he...
NBA
WNDU

ND Women’s Hoops: Brunelle, Peoples, Prohaska enter transfer portal

New coaches becoming accustomed to players, other coaches amid spring practices. New running backs coach Deland McCullough talked to the media about his relationship with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and his first impressions of him as a coach. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Riley High School alumnus made the announcement...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

ND Spring Football: Defense confident in being top unit in the country

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team has a chance to put a special defense on the field this fall that could be one of the best in the country. Safeties coach Chris O’Leary is one of the returning coaches on head coach Marcus Freeman’s staff, but there’s still new players for him to get accustomed to—one of those being transfer safety Brandon Joseph.
NOTRE DAME, IN

