BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new face will be on the sidelines for Greenwood Volleyball next season. Thursday, the Gators introduced Chandley Kinley as their new head coach. Kinley comes from a huge volleyball family, playing high school volleyball at Lafayette High School in Lexington. During her time at Lafayette, Kinley lettered all four years, earning a 2nd team all-state honors and is a three-time first-team all-region player.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO