KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Some major road construction projects are scheduled to begin in southeastern Minnesota on Monday, weather permitting. Elcor Construction will start phase two of the reconstruction of North Broadway Avenue in Rochester. Work will focus on the alleyways and side streets adjacent to North Broadway and will take place from 7 am to 7 pm Monday through Friday, with Saturday construction possible if the project falls behind. Work will include landscaping, installation of railing, completion of bus stops, and electrical work.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO