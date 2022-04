Diabetes is a medical disorder in which your body is unable to use sugar properly. In order to function properly, your pancreas produces an enzyme called insulin. This molecule lets the sugar in your blood enter into cells. When your body is unable to produce enough insulin, or when your body is unable to respond to insulin, the sugar builds up in your blood instead of getting used by your cells. This disordered state of metabolism is what doctors refer to as diabetes. When your pancreas can’t produce insulin, we call that Type 1 diabetes. When your body stops responding to insulin normally, we call that Type 2 diabetes.

