College Sports

Report: Huggins in line for 2022 Hall of Fame class

By Sam Coniglio
WOWK
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like 2022 will finally be the year for Bob Huggins. According to...

www.wowktv.com

WBOY

Plitzuweit named new WVU women’s hoops coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va — WVU women’s basketball has a new head coach. Director of Athletics Shane Lyons has announced that former University of South Dakota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit will replace Mike Carey in that role. Carey recently retired after 21 seasons at WVU a 34 total seasons as a collegiate head coach.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Dawn Plitzuweit announced as next WVU women's basketball head coach

Athletic Director Shane Lyons decided on a new WVU women's basketball coach on Thursday, picking out former South Dakota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit to be the next coach of the Mountaineers. Plitzuweit comes to WVU after serving as head coach for South Dakota from 2016 to 2022, coming away with...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

PGA Tour Veteran Withdrawing From The Masters

While the sports world anxiously waits to hear if Tiger Woods will compete in the 2022 Masters, Harris English has announced that he’s withdrawing from the event. English had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip on Feb. 14. Although his rehab is reportedly going well, it’s just too soon for him to be competing in a major.
GOLF
Bob Huggins
WTRF

WVU’s Bob Huggins inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

The Basketball Hall of Fame announced its 2022 Hall of Fame class today on Twitter. WVU’s men’s head basketball coach Bob Huggins is one of this year’s inductees. Huggins led teams to 25 NCAA Tournament Appearances, 2 NCAA Final Fours and over 900+ career wins.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTRF

WVU baseball at No. 12 TCU: Start times, probable pitchers and more

MORGANTOWN, W. Va — The daunting Big 12 Conference is on West Virginia’s horizon, and it starts with a road trip to the Lone Star State. Randy Mazey’s ball club heads to TCU to open its league slate for a three-game series with the Horned Frogs. TCU has already completed two Big 12 series, dropping just one out of its six conference games so far to sit second in the standings.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

A “sense of urgency” is a necessity for WVU football

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia has completed about a third of its 15 spring practices. It still has five months of preparation to go until it opens the 2022 season at Pitt. That contest may be 155 days away, but walking through the Puskar Center, it’s clear the team isn’t wasting any time getting in the correct mindset for the occasion.
MORGANTOWN, WV
KCAU 9 News

USD women’s basketball coach leaving for West Virginia

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota women’s basketball team will be searching for a new head coach.  Dawn Plitzuweit has been announced as West Virginia’s newest coach. The Mountaineers play in the Big 12. West Virginia announced the move in a Tweet. Plitzuweit recently led the Coyotes to their first NCAA Tournament win and […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
FanBuzz

Ohio State’s All-Time Starting 5 Shows It Isn’t Just a Football School

When you think about The Ohio State Buckeyes in their scarlet and gray, are you picturing them on a field or on a court?. Personally, I picture them on a field. After all, the football program has found much more success than the men’s basketball program. And in the Big 10, it’s hard to think of them as a basketball school, like you do with Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan State and Purdue, especially when March Madness rolls around.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTRF

WVU golf finishes first round in Nashville

The West Virginia University golf team finished the first day of the Mason Rudolph Invitational in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday. Fifth-year senior Logan Perkins led the Mountaineers on day one, shooting even par at the par 71 Vanderbilt Legends Club. Jackson Davenport shot 1-over-par, Kurtis Grant was 2-over-par, while Mark Goetz and Trent Tipton were both 5-over-par. Max Green is competing as an individual and shot 3-over-par.
NASHVILLE, TN

