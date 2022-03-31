Report: Huggins in line for 2022 Hall of Fame class

When you think about The Ohio State Buckeyes in their scarlet and gray, are you picturing them on a field or on a court?. Personally, I picture them on a field. After all, the football program has found much more success than the men’s basketball program. And in the Big 10, it’s hard to think of them as a basketball school, like you do with Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan State and Purdue, especially when March Madness rolls around.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO