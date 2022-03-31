Report: Huggins in line for 2022 Hall of Fame class

MORGANTOWN, W.Va — WVU women’s basketball has a new head coach. Director of Athletics Shane Lyons has announced that former University of South Dakota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit will replace Mike Carey in that role. Carey recently retired after 21 seasons at WVU a 34 total seasons as a collegiate head coach.
While the sports world anxiously waits to hear if Tiger Woods will compete in the 2022 Masters, Harris English has announced that he’s withdrawing from the event. English had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip on Feb. 14. Although his rehab is reportedly going well, it’s just too soon for him to be competing in a major.
As a 7-1, 300 pound machine, Shaquille O'Neal didn't often see the wrong side of a poster. But back in the 90s, O'Neal nearly experienced it first-hand during a game against Michael Jordan and the Bulls, when Shaq was issued a flagrant for a hard foul on the NBA superstar.
The Basketball Hall of Fame announced its 2022 Hall of Fame class today on Twitter. WVU’s men’s head basketball coach Bob Huggins is one of this year’s inductees. Huggins led teams to 25 NCAA Tournament Appearances, 2 NCAA Final Fours and over 900+ career wins.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It’s the first basketball Buckeye ReTalkable here on Buckeye Talk, with good reason. The Final Four is back in New Orleans this weekend, and the Kansas Jayhawks are there again as well. That’s two of the three pieces from Ohio State’s last Final Four trip in 2012. It was in New Orleans, and it was against Kansas.
MORGANTOWN, W. Va — The daunting Big 12 Conference is on West Virginia’s horizon, and it starts with a road trip to the Lone Star State. Randy Mazey’s ball club heads to TCU to open its league slate for a three-game series with the Horned Frogs. TCU has already completed two Big 12 series, dropping just one out of its six conference games so far to sit second in the standings.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia has completed about a third of its 15 spring practices. It still has five months of preparation to go until it opens the 2022 season at Pitt. That contest may be 155 days away, but walking through the Puskar Center, it’s clear the team isn’t wasting any time getting in the correct mindset for the occasion.
When you think about The Ohio State Buckeyes in their scarlet and gray, are you picturing them on a field or on a court?. Personally, I picture them on a field. After all, the football program has found much more success than the men’s basketball program. And in the Big 10, it’s hard to think of them as a basketball school, like you do with Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan State and Purdue, especially when March Madness rolls around.
The West Virginia University golf team finished the first day of the Mason Rudolph Invitational in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday. Fifth-year senior Logan Perkins led the Mountaineers on day one, shooting even par at the par 71 Vanderbilt Legends Club. Jackson Davenport shot 1-over-par, Kurtis Grant was 2-over-par, while Mark Goetz and Trent Tipton were both 5-over-par. Max Green is competing as an individual and shot 3-over-par.
