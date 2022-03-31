CN2 Latest Newscast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Helping those who put it all on the line for our freedom....

WCNC

Cooper: North Carolina is 'center of college basketball universe'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina takes its college basketball seriously. So seriously, in fact, that Gov. Roy Cooper issued a proclamation Thursday declaring the state is the "center of the college basketball universe." Duke and North Carolina, arguably the two biggest rivals in all of sports, will meet in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

ECU track and field to host 8th annual Bill Carson Invitational

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina track and field will host its 8th annual Bill Carson Invitational on Friday and Saturday. The event honors legendary ECU Track Coach Bill Carson and features the Pirates as well as five other schools, including UNC Wilmington, Virginia Tech, The Citadel, Mount Olive and UNC Pembroke. Head Coach Kurt […]
GREENVILLE, NC
On3.com

4-Star OL Olaus Alinen dives into his final four

After moving from Finland to Connecticut, Olaus Alinen has become one of the top prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle out of Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 218 prospect in the On300 and he is coveted by some of the top programs in the country.
FOOTBALL
Collin Cunningham

Thursday in Charlotte: I-85 crashes this week, Myers Park HS forfeits football season and more

(Yassine Khalfalli/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotteans! It is Thursday, March 31, and for the last day of Music Month we'll be previewing J. Cole's Dreamville Festival, which comes to Raleigh courtesy of the Fayetteville-raised rapper this weekend. Before that, we recount a series of crashes that caused fatal injuries and backups on Interstate 85 near the Queen City this week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

How to deal with grief - team coverage

Community activists and ministers speak on the Tanglewood Middle School shooting, the school district's response, and the needs going forward. Fox Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story in Minneapolis. Interview with Pastor John Gray. Updated: 20 hours ago. Fox Carolina's Jarvis Robertson speaks to Pastor John Gray of Relentless Church...
GREENVILLE, SC

