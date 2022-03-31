CN2 Latest Newscast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina takes its college basketball seriously. So seriously, in fact, that Gov. Roy Cooper issued a proclamation Thursday declaring the state is the "center of the college basketball universe." Duke and North Carolina, arguably the two biggest rivals in all of sports, will meet in...
The Clemson Insider recently caught up with North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.) 2023 four-star linebacker Grant Godfrey, who was back on Clemson’s campus on Saturday, March 12. Grant, of course, is the (...)
GREENSBORO, N.C. — While the vast majority of us will watch the Final Four matchup here at home, 1,400 lucky Duke and UNC students will see it in person after winning tickets in a lottery. Thomas Altmann is one of them. He grew up a Tarheel fan here in...
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina track and field will host its 8th annual Bill Carson Invitational on Friday and Saturday. The event honors legendary ECU Track Coach Bill Carson and features the Pirates as well as five other schools, including UNC Wilmington, Virginia Tech, The Citadel, Mount Olive and UNC Pembroke. Head Coach Kurt […]
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In 2018 the Cox Mill Chargers already had Wendell Moore Jr., a top college prospect. Then, fellow Cabarrus County native Rechon "Leaky" Black decided to transfer back to the area, and joined the team. "Made my life a little easier," former Chargers coach Jody Barbee said....
After moving from Finland to Connecticut, Olaus Alinen has become one of the top prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle out of Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 218 prospect in the On300 and he is coveted by some of the top programs in the country.
(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) It is Thursday, March 31, and for the last day of Music Month we'll be previewing J. Cole's Dreamville Festival, which comes to Raleigh courtesy of the Fayetteville-raised rapper this weekend. Before that, we recount a series of crashes that caused fatal injuries and backups on Interstate 85 near the Queen City this week.
Clemson, S.C. -- The Tigers defeated South Carolina 8-1 Wednesday night in front of an outstanding crowd at McWhorter Stadium. Check out some great pictures from the huge win in Bart Boatwright's Photo (...)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The story of this weekend’s Final Four is the first-ever NCAA tournament matchup between rivals UNC and Duke. The rivalry will be taken to new levels with a lot at stake. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski could be coaching his final game ever and UNC...
Community activists and ministers speak on the Tanglewood Middle School shooting, the school district's response, and the needs going forward. Fox Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story in Minneapolis. Interview with Pastor John Gray. Updated: 20 hours ago. Fox Carolina's Jarvis Robertson speaks to Pastor John Gray of Relentless Church...
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Whether we like it or not there will be a winner and a loser of the UNC vs. Duke Final Four matchup game in New Orleans. A giant bunny at the North Carolina Zoo is making its pick for which team will win the game to advance to the National Championship.
Fort White (5-4) def. Union County (9-1) 4-1
The Fort White Indians hosted the Union County Fightin’ Tigers on Friday night and sent the Tigers back to Lake Butler with their first loss of the season.
DURHAM, N.C. — 1,400 Duke and UNC students won a ticket to the semifinal game on Saturday. For those that didn’t win, they tried their hardest to purchase tickets to a once-in-a-lifetime event. Duke fans across the country are hoping the team comes back to North Carolina with...
CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina University has announced a change in the schedule for the Championship game of The Basketball Classic between CCU and Fresno State. Due to unforeseen travel issues for the Fresno State men’s basketball team, the game will be moved to Friday, April 1, at 6 p.m. ET, to accommodate the travel difficulties […]
ENKA, N.C. (WLOS) — Work is now underway to upgrade the Buncombe County Sports Park in Enka. Crews will be installing turf and lights on three soccer fields. County leaders say the project should be complete in five to six months. "We’re finally to the point to get it...
In polling that ended March 27, readers of The Gaston Gazette and The Shelby Star selected the area’s third batch of Athlete of the Week nominees for the spring sports season. Coaches of spring sports can submit scores and standout performances from their team’s previous week of action. If...
