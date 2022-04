WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of South Carolina Gamecocks face off against Louisville Cardinals in the Final Four on Friday at 7 p.m. Eugene Ashley High School graduate Saniya Rivers of Wilmington joins her team to continue her impressive career. Just last year, Rivers was named 2021 Player of the Year by Gatorade and USA Today for girls basketball. Before she was a freshman at UofSC, she earned a 15-2 record and averaged 36.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.3 steals and 5.1 assists per game in 2021.

