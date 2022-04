The largest department store retailer in the U.S. is battling a hostile takeover of the company. Kohl's is taking a lot of heat from Wall Street over slumping sales, which haven't recovered from the pandemic as quickly as hoped. After attacking Kohl's the last several months, a hedge fund is attempting a takeover with Kohl's current board of directors telling stockholders not to fall for their narrative. This isn't the first time the two have been involved in a battle.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO