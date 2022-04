Naperville has once again been ranked among the Best Cities to Live in America. Niche, a website that provides rankings on neighborhoods, schools and workplaces, has ranked Naperville third in its 2022 list of those top cities. The site gave Naperville a report card with a number of high ratings: an A+ in the public schools, good for families, and health and fitness categories; an A for outdoor activities; and an A- for housing, diversity and jobs.

