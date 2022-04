U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, left, and Joe Sacco, NASA’s acting director of the National Full-Scale Aerodynamics Complex (NFAC), tour the largest wind tunnel in the world on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The unique facility is located at NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley and operated by the U.S. Air Force. The tunnel’s test section measures 80 by 120 feet, and its airflow is driven by six enormous fans, each 40 feet in diameter. One fan’s wooden blades are visible here in the background.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 20 DAYS AGO