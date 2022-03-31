ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

ROLI announces the Seaboard RISE 2, an incredibly fluid keyboard surface made for ultimate sonic expression

By Sarang Sheth
yankodesign.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 10 years after ROLI reinvented music keyboards, the company is back, older, wiser, and with its 2nd generation flagship, the Seaboard RISE 2. Led by Roland Lamb’s vision of designing a keyboard ‘without keys’, the Seaboard RISE 2 comes with the same familiar wavy interface that lets you tap, press,...

www.yankodesign.com

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

This tiny timber home is a twist on A-frame cabins defined by bio-philic design

The Slope House from the 3D visualizer Milad Eshtiyaghi is an untraditional A-frame cabin that employs biophilic design inside and out. 3D visualizer and international architect Milad Eshtiyaghi has long been drawn to escapist hideaways perched on rugged, seaside cliffs and isolated cabins envisioned beneath the Northern Lights. Today, he turns his gaze to tiny cabins. A bit more quaint than treacherous, Eshtiyaghi’s latest 3D visualization finds an angular, timber cabin nestled atop an idyllic hillside somewhere in the rainforests of Brazil.
HOME & GARDEN
Gadget Flow

Denon Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds deliver strong dynamics and crystal-clear vocals

Listen to music for up to 24 hours nonstop with the Denon Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds. Constructed to feel lightweight and comfortable in your ear, they are secure during wear. And they include silicone ear tips in 3 sizes to ensure you find an optimal fit. These Denon wireless earbuds also silence background noise, enabling you to focus on the sound in your ears. Or switch to Transparency Mode to hear everything you need to. Best of all, you can make this switch at the tap of a button. This is ideal for when you’re at a train station and need to hear announcements, for example. Moreover, these buds boast a 0.4″ driver to deliver superior audio while enhancing vocal clarity. Finally, available in black or white, they feature an IPX4 water-resistance rating, making them sweatproof and great for the gym.
ELECTRONICS
DIY Photography

The Rode VideoMic GO II should be your new go-to low budget on-camera microphone

Rode recently released their new Rode VideoMic GO II, replacing the VideoMic GO in their lineup. But this isn’t simply an update, it’s a complete overhaul, redesigned from the ground up. So, it presents a pretty major upgrade over its predecessor that inherits a number of features from its more expensive big brother the Rode VideoMic NTG, including the new holey design as well as USB connectivity.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

MetMo Driver compact high-torque driver is both a tool and a satisfying fidget toy

Providing more than just a tool, the MetMo Driver compact high-torque driver is also a fidget toy. Delivering a satisfying drive experience, it’s an upgrade on the often-used screwdriver. A powerful tool that’s fun to use, it draws its inspiration from an antique design. As a piece of re-engineered history, this gadget is built from scratch with modern materials and a sleek design. Additionally, MetMo Driver can handle as much weight as a baby elephant! Made for when your battery screwdriver can’t handle screws, it fits in those tight, hard-to-reach spots. Drive anything, anywhere, as it works with any standard 1/4 bit. Overall, this practical tool is not only extremely useful but also fun to fiddle with. You’ll enjoy using it every day.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A. R. Rahman
Engadget

GoPro's Volta battery grip addresses its cameras' biggest weakness

You'll most likely never buy a GoPro camera for its battery life. As we mentioned in our review of the Hero 10, it has never been the brand's strong suit — in fact, the Hero 9 outlasted the Hero 10 by almost half an hour when we tested out the new model. Now, the company has launched a new grip called Volta that could extend a GoPro camera's battery life by up to three times. Combined with the GoPro's own battery, the Volta grip can deliver up to 4 hours of 5.3K recording at 30 fps. When we took the the Hero 10 for a spin, it only lasted for an hour and 15 minutes.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Samsung quietly unveils the Galaxy A73 5G, its first mid-range phone with a 108MP camera

In 2020, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S20 Ultra to the market, and its main selling point was an all-new 108MP rear sensor. The camera experience was a little rough around the edges, but it improved a bit in the Note20 Ultra and the S21 Ultra and even more in this year's S22 Ultra. Up to this point, those 108MP cameras had remained a selling point of the Ultra range, as other S devices didn't get them. But now Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A73 5G, the phone that's breaking that trend for the first time.
CELL PHONES
Ars Technica

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: The slab phone retirement plan

Is there anything left to do in the slab phone market?. Samsung's launch of the Galaxy S22 feels like a retirement plan for the company's slab line. After killing the Galaxy Note line and skipping a 2021 release, Samsung is merging the S-Pen-equipped Note line and the Galaxy S line, cutting the slab phone flagships down to a single yearly release.
NFL
PC Magazine

Samsung Teases Midrange Galaxy A-Series Phone Reveal This Week

Samsung's A-series phones don't get the buzz that their S-series flagships do, but they're best-sellers. Samsung just announced that the next A-series phone announcement will come on Thursday, March 17 at 10 a.m. ET, on its website. High-end smartphones get a lot of buzz and make a lot of profit...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keyboards#Design#Wind Instruments#Sonic#Usb C
CNET

Motorola Edge Plus Review: A Great Phone Overshadowed by Competitors

There is a lot to like about the new Motorola Edge Plus. Not only is it the first truly premium phone that Motorola has launched in the US in 18 months, but the 2022 version of the Edge Plus packs a big battery, a high-refresh rate display, multiple rear cameras and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. If those specs sound similar it's because phones from Samsung and OnePlus have nearly identical ones.
CELL PHONES
yankodesign.com

Top 10 tiny homes designed to be the best micro-living setups

2022 has brought with it some exciting new tiny home designs! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention! From an AI-enabled prefab tiny home to a tiny home built from three shipping containers – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

Wooden furniture designed to incorporate a touch of Japandi minimalism to your home

I truly feel a well-crafted piece of wooden furniture can add a magical touch to even the simplest of living spaces! Minimal, clean, and almost always soothing, beautifully designed wooden furniture helps a space radiate an aura of warmth and calmness. They instantly make you feel at home. And, today a lot of designers are adopting ‘Japandi’ aesthetics when designing wooden furniture. So, what is Japandi? It is an amalgamation of the words Japanese and Scandinavian and marries Japanese and Scandinavian aesthetics. It is the artful blending of both Japanese and Scandinavian design. Add wood as the material of choice to this mix, and you have furniture designs that are not only aesthetically but functionally pleasing as well! Incorporate this collection of Japandi-inspired wooden furniture designs into your home, to create a living space that will truly feel like a safe haven.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Guitar
Place
Tokyo, JP
CNET

Best Samsung Galaxy Phones for 2022

Samsung has a phone for just about every budget. Whether you're looking to spend upward of $1,000 or under $500, there's an option for everyone. Expensive phones like the $1,200 (£1,149, AU$1,849) Galaxy S22 Ultra typically have more advanced cameras, the newest processor and a larger screen. But even Samsung's midrange and budget phones feature nearly borderless screens, long battery life and multiple cameras. However, camera quality will vary and these phones typically run on weaker processors.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

HONOR to announce Magic 4 Ultimate Edition on March 17

HONOR had a busy afternoon during MWC, when it released the all-new HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro wireless earbuds, HONOR Watch GS 3 smartwatch, and the new HONOR Magic 4 and Magic 4 Pro smartphones with 100W wired and wireless fast charging. According to some new information, the company is gearing up to launch one more model called the HONOR Magic 4 Ultimate Edition and Magic 4 Pro+. While we don’t have any information confirmed, we expect similar specifications, and the camera is said to have an even larger main sensor than the Magic 4 Pro.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Chrome Niko 3.0 Camera Sling review

Able to take a full-frame DSLR, though more comfortably mirrorless and APS-C DSLR gear, the Niko Camera Sling 3.0 acts as both an easy-access sling and a secure backpack-style bag. The latter is down to a handy body strap, with undercarriage tripod straps and plenty of secure pockets for accessories extending its appeal beyond street photographers.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Get a pair of noise-canceling Sennheiser earbuds with $100 off right now!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. There’s a great deal on the Sennheiser Momentum 2 earbuds at Best Buy. For a limited time, these great buds are $100 off pinning the price down at just $199.99. And pretty much anyone, who knows anything about audio, would tell you that Sennheiser is one of the best brands out there.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Microsoft’s high-end Surface Pro 8 has hit its lowest price ever at Best Buy

Monday doesn’t have to be all bad, especially when we’ve collected some of the best deals on the internet to ease you into your week. Take the latest version of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, for instance, which you can currently grab in a high-end configuration at Best Buy for $1,299.99 instead of $1,599.99. This powerful tablet comes equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage that can be supplemented with SD cards if you need a little extra space. The 13-inch, 120Hz display on the Pro 8 also features 2880x1920 resolution but can also be paired with an external monitor, thanks to its pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports. It even has a 3.5mm audio jack if you’re still using headphones that plug into something, but keep in mind that you’ll have to purchase the detachable keyboard cover and stylus separately if you want to make the most of the Windows 11 machine. Read our review.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy