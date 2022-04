“I really was just so stunned by what this material looked like. It just had such an aura and a strange, uncanny presence, and it just seemed like, ‘This is real.’ And this is something that has circumnavigated the globe, either through commerce or as a floating drifter. So it’s come back changed from that experience,” said Longobardi. “That material has a kind of resonance because it’s been acted upon by so many forces and beings.”

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO