What the Tech? Emergency update to Google Chrome

By Jamey Tucker
WFMZ-TV Online
 1 day ago

All any of us know is this is an emergency update to the Chrome browser to plug a "zero-day" vulnerability. Zero-Day means hackers are already exploiting it to install arbitrary code onto computers through the Chrome browser....

www.wfmz.com

