K-177 reconstruction begins

HUTCHINSON — Hutchinson Fire Capt. Troy Mueller said fighting wildfires in Kansas is very different today than it was in decades past. "One of the things that's changed around here is the fuel type that we have," Mueller said. "With the cedars that we have, it's definitely changed us from an open grass prairie grass fire to really more of the fuel type that you see in Southern California, with the chapparal and stuff and when we have wind events, anytime we have wind, that's the main driver for our fires here."

KANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO