Junction City, KS

K-177 reconstruction begins

JC Post
JC Post
 1 day ago

KDOT has announced that part of K-177 highway was scheduled to close this week for the first phase of reconstruction. K-177 will be closed...

jcpost.com

JC Post

Bid is awarded for East 6th Street bridge replacement

KDOT has announced the award of the bid for replacement of the US40B3 ( East 6th Street viaduct ) bridge in Junction City. King Construction Company Inc. & Subsidiaries, Hesston, KS received the bid of $15, 957, 363.42. The bridge, located over the Union Pacific Railroad and Monroe Street, is...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KAKE TV

Asphalt overlay work to begin March 18 on K-25

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, traffic changes are scheduled to begin along K-25 near Ulysses. These changes will go into effect on March 18. K-25 traffic will be reduced to one lane between U.S. 160 and U.S. 50, which is 10 miles north of...
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Road construction is planned near a Fort Riley gate entrance

Fort Riley officials have reported that from March 28 - April 1, commercial traffic will be restricted at the Henry Access Control Point due to construction on Henry Drive. The inbound lane will be temporarily shortened to 10 feet wide. This is the entrance to Fort Riley off of I-70.
RILEY, KS
JC Post

Kansas woman dies after crash with a semi

CHASE COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 10p.m. Saturday in Chase County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Briana M. Lane, 32, Hutchinson, was westbound on U.S 50 three miles east of Strong City. The Nissan crossed the center line...
CHASE COUNTY, KS
Junction City, KS
Traffic
JC Post

Severe Thunderstorm Watch is amended

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT. Geary and Riley Counties have been removed from the watch. KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE. IN EAST CENTRAL KANSAS: ANDERSON COFFEY DOUGLAS FRANKLIN LYON MORRIS OSAGE SHAWNEE WABAUNSEE. IN NORTHEAST KANSAS:. BROWN JACKSON...
ENVIRONMENT
JC Post

Kansas man dead after ejected in rollover crash

BROWN COUNTY —A Kansas man died from injuries an accident just before 11:30am. Saturday in Brown County. A 2007 RAV 4 driven by Catherine Martinez was northbound on U.S. 73 near 140th Road, according to Sheriff John Merchant. The SUV traveled to the shoulder of the road. The driver...
BROWN COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Survey to begin Monday in Geary County

Kansas Department of Transportation plans to begin a field survey on Monday to gather information that is necessary for the detailed design of the proposed improvement for the bridge replacement on J Hill Road over I-70 in Geary County. The survey will take place on the existing highway alignment. KDOT...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Spread of wildfire stopped in Pawnee Co.; crews still working

In a press release, Pawnee County stated fire crews from around the state have been able to stop the spread of the wildfire that started Tuesday between Larned an Garfield. Although crews have stopped the spread, high winds can ignite grasses and wooded areas and there is still danger of destructive fires in the county.
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Lady Jay swimmers competed in Topeka meets

Junction City girls swimming finished second in a Topeka Invitational on Tuesday with 483 team points. --2nd place: 200yd Medley Relay (D. Robles, Kayleighann Robertson-Gomez, Akasha Schlicht, Karley Kramer) --1st/2nd: 50yd freestyle (Sarren Hines and Daniella Robles) --2nd: 100yd freestyle (Amaiya Rohan) --1st: 200yd freestyle relay (J. Seelye, D. Robles,...
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Looking for a KU watch party? Several planned around town

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Want to stay closer to the Kansas City area instead of heading to Lawrence to watch Saturday's big Final Four game?. Several watch parties have been planned for people wanting to see the University of Kansas Jayhawks take on the Villanova Wildcats. Two events are...
KANSAS CITY, MO
JC Post

Geary County HR Director will step down

Crystal Malchose is leaving the Geary County Human Resources Director position. She informed County officials Monday that her resignation will be effective April 15th, but she noted that she will be available for help during the transition period until a new director is hired. "I've been in the public government...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Sirens and voice system will be tested

Fort Riley issued a social media reminder that from through next Wednesday, March 30, maintenance crews will repair and test tornado sirens and the giant voice system across Fort Riley. The tests are one minute in duration. The crews will work during the day, from approximately 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
RILEY, KS
JC Post

Manhattan woman hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

RILEY COUNTY— One person was injured in an accident just before 10a.m. Wednesday in Manhattan. According to the Riley County Police Department activity report, a 2015 Subaru Outback driven by Lara Ana Graciela, 20, of Manhattan turned from northbound Connecticut Avenue onto eastbound Anderson Avenue. An eastbound 2007 Chevrolet...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Kansas woman dies after SUV rolls on icy Interstate 70

SALINE COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 8a.m. Thursday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Toyota 4-Runner driven by Ellaina M. Brightbill, 42, Salina, was eastbound on Interstate 70 near the N. Ninth Street exit. She lost control of the vehicle...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Cedar infestation makes battling Kan. wildfires increasingly difficult

HUTCHINSON — Hutchinson Fire Capt. Troy Mueller said fighting wildfires in Kansas is very different today than it was in decades past. "One of the things that's changed around here is the fuel type that we have," Mueller said. "With the cedars that we have, it's definitely changed us from an open grass prairie grass fire to really more of the fuel type that you see in Southern California, with the chapparal and stuff and when we have wind events, anytime we have wind, that's the main driver for our fires here."
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Geary County Commission sets the agenda for Monday

Agenda items for the Geary County Commission meeting on Monday will range from a proposed conditional use permit for an RV Park in rural Geary County north of Junction City to a discussion on handicap accessibility for the Geary County Courthouse. Commissioners will meet on the latter topic with Nikki Davenport, Court Administrator; Brett Deam, architect; and Corey Trumpp, Geary County Public Works Director at 1 p.m.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Firefighting plane helps battle wildfires near Larned

The Kansas Forestry Service’s Tanker 95 operated from the Great Bend Municipal Airport on Tuesday afternoon and evening. The Grumman S2F aerial firefighting tanker conducted water drops on the fires burning between Larned and Garfield. Great Bend Fire Department personnel helped with hoses and connection to a fire hydrant...
LARNED, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

