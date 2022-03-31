ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn Creek, MO

Linn Creek police first in the state to add Tesla to its fleet

By Stephanie Southey, KOMU 8 Digital Content Editor
KOMU
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLINN CREEK − The Linn Creek Police Department is the first department in the state to add a Tesla to its fleet. The electric vehicle was added to the department earlier this week, KY3 reported....

www.komu.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Car Rental Firm Hertz Adds Tesla's More Expensive Model Y To Its Fleet

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HTZ) has started adding Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) mid-size sports utility vehicle Model Y to its fleet, the car rental firm’s website revealed on Wednesday. What Happened: The company had so far been adding Tesla's most affordable vehicle, the mid-size electric sedan Model...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Linn, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
City
Linn Creek, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Laclede Record

Local car dealer charged with fraud

A Lebanon car salesman has been charged with consumer fraud, according to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Marcus James Hill of Lebanon, is accused of 13 violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act relating to his two car dealerships, Variety Auto Sales and Hilltop Auto Sales. Charged in Laclede County, Hill faces 13 felony counts of deceptive business practices. The charges allege that Hill falsely promised consumers that they would receive proper title and warranties with their purchase of a used car, according to a press release from the Attorney General’s Office. Hill then failed to provide titles to the vehicles, honor promised warranties, and in at least one instance, failed to provide the vehicle entirely, the release said. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
KISS 106

$80 Million Glass Mansion in Missouri Left With Everything Inside

This $80 million mansion has is a step back in time and is covered in glass windows. Located in Branson West, Missouri and overlooks Table Rock Lake. At first glance you would think that this is a hotel, but nope this is a home that was built in 1990 by Robert Plaster, founder and former chief executive officer of Empire Gas. The home is an enormous five level, 25,000 square foot glass home. In addition to the 20+-car garage (which is 8,000 square feet), the house has four offices, 12 guest suites, 2 master bedroom suites, a helicopter landing pad (cause why not), and a shooting range.
BRANSON WEST, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Cars#Police#Vehicles#The City Council
KYTV

Judge sentences former Branson entertainer in fraud scheme case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A former Branson, Missouri entertainer received his sentence after pleading guilty in a fraud scheme case. A judge sentenced James Patrick Garrett, 65, of Branson to probation for five years. He must also pay restitution to victims and a fine of $52,000. In a plea deal, Garrett admitted to stealing more than $85,000 from hundreds of his audience members who donated to his non-existent charity for foster children. Investigators say the fraud scheme lasted from March 2016 to August 2020.
BRANSON, MO
MotorBiscuit

Can You Jump-Start an Electric Vehicle Battery?

If you have decided your next new car will be an electric vehicle, there might still be a lot of unknowns in the process. How do you charge your new EV? What kind of insurance do you need? And more importantly, can you jump-start an electric vehicle battery?. You can...
ACCIDENTS
The Telegraph

Two face meth manufacturing charges

EDWARDSVILLE - Two Granite City residents were charged with methamphetamine- and weapons-related felonies Monday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Michael D. Tenllado, 42; and Steven T. Toth, 50, of the same address in the 2900 block of Warren Street, Granite City, were each charged March 21 with aggravated unlawful participation in methamphetamine manufacturing, both Enhanced Class X felonies; unlawful possession with intent to deliver of methamphetamine, both Class 1 felonies; and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, both Class 3 felonies.
GRANITE CITY, IL
WREG

6 arrested in MS on meth, gun charges

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. — A traffic stop in Iuka, Mississippi led officers to arrest six people and seize several grams of methamphetamine. Deputies pulled over a red Ford Ranger driven by Timothy Mills with Miranda Winters in the passenger seat. Deputies said Mills was found to be a convicted felon in possession of a firearm […]
IUKA, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Worker dies at Coca-Cola warehouse, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was accidentally killed on the job Wednesday evening. Memphis police confirmed a man died after accidentally being injured at the Coca-Cola warehouse on Southpoint Drive. That’s off Pleasant Hill Road in Capleville. The man died at the scene after an accident that happened...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX4 News Kansas City

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
insideevs.com

How Much Does It Cost To Drive A Tesla 32,000 Miles In 2022?

Kim Java, whose YouTube channel was formerly known as "Like Tesla," has been driving Tesla's vehicles for years. She notes that her family drives a ton of miles each year for a number of reasons. Kim and her husband share a single car, a Tesla Model 3. They have children...
GAS PRICE
CJ Coombs

The oldest retail business in Kansas City, Missouri is 135 years old this year

If you research commerce in Kansas City, you might wonder which retail business is the oldest. Browne's Irish Marketplace is the oldest retail business in the city beginning its first sale in the late 1800s. More specifically, it began in 1887 by County Kerry, Ireland immigrants, Ed and Mary Flavin. The name of their store then was Flavin's Market which was located at 27th & Jefferson. The loft above the market was where they lived. In 1901, a new store was built at 33rd & Pennsylvania where it still sits.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy