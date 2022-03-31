Local Broadband Groups React to Gov. Whitmer’s Building Michigan Together Plan

Community broadband groups are reacting to historic funding in the Building Michigan Together plan.

“This has really shown a spotlight on residents who don’t have access to high quality, reliable, and affordable broadband,” said Connecting Mason County member Jeremy Vronko.

Part of the state’s $4.7 billion investment in infrastructure includes $250 million for high speed internet.

Five percent of the money goes toward operating a broadband office, the rest goes to grants.

“I think some of the more exciting aspects of that will be some of the grants and things that are made available through that funding,” said Vronko.

The grants will go toward underserved areas, like rural communities.

“Broadband access in rural communities is challenging,” said Vronko. “We don’t have those population densities that urban areas have, and so access can be even more challenging, especially affordable, high quality broadband access.”

The plan aims to connect more households and small businesses to broadband internet, with each grant offering a maximum of $5 million.

“I’m really happy that the state has given the $250 million in grants along with all the grants coming from the federal government here in the next year or so,” said Connecting Manistee Committee Chair Steve Fosdick. “It appears that the $250 million will service 50 grants.”

However, for these county groups, they say it’s disappointing that the grant funds are only open to ISPs or internet service providers.

“They are not open to municipalities or governments or educational institutions,” said Fosdick. “I know of no municipality or county government that wants to be an ISP.”

Fosdick said this may not be the best way to distribute high speed internet.

“The ISPs have taken [other grants] and I don’t know what they’ve done with it,” he said. “They haven’t built infrastructure, they haven’t reduced their rates, their rates continue to go up more every year and we need to stop this.”