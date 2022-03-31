Heat legend Tim Hardaway to be inducted into Hal of Fame, per report

Another Tar Heel is heading to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Former UNC player and NBA head coach George Karl will be a part of the 2022 class going into the Hall of Fame later this year. The class was reported on Thursday, featuring Karl along with Manu Ginóbili, Tim Hardaway, Swin Cash and Bob Huggins. As part of the announcement, the 2022 class will be revealed at halfcourt during the Final Four. For Karl, he will be there to see his Tar Heels take on Duke at the event, making it a little extra sweeter in New Orleans that weekend. George Karl, the NBA’s sixth-winningest head coach ever, will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball @Hoophall Class of 2022, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 31, 2022 Karl coached 28 seasons in the NBA going 1175-824 in the regular season and 80-105 in the postseason. He’s currently sixth all-time in wins in NBA history. The class will be inducted later this Summer with a special ceremony. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO