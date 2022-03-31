ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J&S Hamburg Exceed Donation Goal for Project Feed the Kids

By Josh Monroe
9&10 News
 1 day ago
J&S Hamburg in Traverse City received a big donation Thursday.

J&S Hamburg started Project Feed the Kids two years ago. This project was to help those in need by providing children with lunches so families don’t worry about food. In the two years that this project has been around, they have served around 85,000 meals.

For the two year anniversary of this project, J&S held a fundraiser where up to $5,000 in donations would be matched by Fox Motors.

“Fox came to me with the idea and I was like, ‘that’s fantastic.’ When people match donations, it brings the community in more to get them more involved,” said Tiffany McQueer, Co-Owner of J&S Hamburg.

The original fundraising goal was $10,000, but that was exceeded. They ended up raising just under $15,000 as shown in a check that Fox Motors presented to J&S Thursday morning.

“Our team, they’re very excited. They’ve been volunteering every week and we’re going to continue to do this as the year goes on,” said the Fox Motors General Manager, Tom Gordon.

You can stop by J&S on South Airport this weekend for the two year celebration where a portion of the proceeds will go toward Project Feed the Kids.

