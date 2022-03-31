Hook & Hunting: 2022 Deer Management Cooperator Patch Design Contest

The Michigan DNR is looking for talented artists to enter its 50th Anniversary DNR 2022 Deer Management Cooperator Patch design contest.

DNR patches have been a popular collection since the early 1970s.

Anyone is eligible to enter the contest. All entries must be original work. Submissions are due by April 29, and the winner will be contacted in early June.

“You don’t have to be well versed in painting or digital or graphic design,” said Emily O’Grady, DNR Outreach Assistant. “I would say that you should definitely go for it; it’s a great opportunity and it is the 50th year, so why not?”

For all rules and more information on the contest visit here.