ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

$37 million "One World Cafe" opens at UB

WGRZ TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToday UB opened up the "One World Cafe"...

www.wgrz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Chick-fil-A Closings in 2022

Recent reports and outlier location issues appear to have confused some patrons of temporary vs. permanent closing strategies. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Google.com, CNN Business, Snopes.com, Wikipedia.org, QSRMagazine.com, Mashed.com, and DailyMail.com.
Mashed

The Supermarket That Beat Aldi And Kroger In A Recent Survey

USA Today has published its annual list of the top 10 supermarket brands. After a group of experts narrowed the number of brands down to ten, readers had a 28-day period to vote for their favorite. Despite the coverage Mashed tends to give to Aldi, Kroger, and Trader Joe's, none of these made it to the number one spot. The most beloved brand for readers of USA Today is The Fresh Market — and for the second year in a row.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

Fast Food Fish Sandwiches: All the Best Places for Your Friday Lent Meal

Easter is coming right around the corner and many across the globe participate in Lent around the same time. Observance means many will be going without beef, pork or chicken on Fridays. The avoidance of fish during the period isn't new, but fast food restaurants making moves at the perfect time allows them to capitalize on the fish boom during those meatless days ahead of Easter. Many places already recognize this and change up offerings each year.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#One World Cafe#Ub
Thrillist

Over 250,000 Cases of Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso Drinks Were Just Recalled

PepsiCo is recalling more than 250,000 cases of Starbucks drinks, according to Food Safety News. The drinks in question are Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso drinks which are available at retailers all over the nation. The recalled beverages have inadequate sealing that could lead to spoilage. Because the inadequately sealed products have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Joel Eisenberg

Subway, Chipotle, and Other Design Your Own Meal Restaurants Scheduled to Close in 2022

Subway permanently closed nearly 5000 locations since 2017, while Chipotle shuttered over 50 in 2018 before a renewed expansion in 2021. What are the present forecasts?. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Quora.com, RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, Subway.com, Wikipedia.org, BusinessInsider.com, Popular Science, and USAToday.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Dunkin' Just Took Its Salted Caramel Menu One Step Further

When Dunkin' first opened in 1948, its menu was very different from the one we know today. Dunkin' originally sold coffee and donuts, as its name suggests, but the chain's menu has expanded over the years to include teas, frozen drinks, sandwiches, and snacks. As we know all too well,...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The McDonald's Breakfast You Can Only Find In Costa Rica

On those days when you wake up, head to work, and realize (with a grumble of your stomach) that you failed to eat the most important meal of the day, a pair of golden arches likely looms overhead as a reminder that you'll be able to take care of your early morning hunger soon enough. McDonald's is a haven for many early birds on their commute looking for a quick, if not sometimes a bit greasy, breakfast. The chain started serving breakfast back in 1972 following the invention of the famous Egg McMuffin, reports Time, and has since added everything from hotcakes, biscuit sandwiches, and classic hash browns to its morning menu.
RESTAURANTS
WALA-TV FOX10

Szechuan Sauce at McDonald’s

The fan-favorite Szechuan Sauce is returning to restaurants for a limited time through the MyMcDonald’s app. It will only be available for a few days so now is your time to grab it! Joe and Chelsey did a taste-test on Studio10 with McDonald’s famous McNuggets. The sauce is...
CELL PHONES
WGRZ TV

Artisan market at Palace Theater

Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market is celebrating the Palace Theater by turning it into a store front! 120 local vendors setup shop for the weekend to help raise funds.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy