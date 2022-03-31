ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

David Hochberg: How to combat rising mortgage rates

By Pete Zimmerman
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Hochberg joins John Williams to talk about rising household debt, where we are seeing...

CNET

Current Mortgage Rates for March 28, 2022: Rates Move Up

A number of important mortgage rates crept upward today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both moved higher. We also saw a reduction in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage rates have been slowly rising since the start of this year, and are expected to increase throughout 2022. While rates are above their historic records set earlier in the pandemic, they're still relatively low. Interest rates are dynamic – they rise and fall on a daily basis due to numerous economic factors. In general, now is a good time for prospective homebuyers to lock in a lower rate rather than later this year. Speaking with multiple lenders will help you find the best rate available for your financial situation.
AOL Corp

Rising interest rates may be a good thing for home prices: Morning Brief

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe. Home prices are soaring and later this morning we will find out by how much, when the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index is released.
Motley Fool

Mortgage Rates Are Rising, and Home Sales Are Being Affected

Will your ability to buy a home be affected by rising mortgage rates?. Mortgage rates have been rising faster than anticipated. Today's rates are up considerably from the start of the year and have climbed since yesterday, in keeping with recent trends. Check out today's average mortgage rates here. Mortgage...
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
MarketWatch

Is a yield curve inversion a foreboding sign for mortgage rates? Does it really signal a recession? Economists weigh in.

For a moment this week, the bond market flashed a signal that some associate with impending recessions. Home buyers need not worry just yet, according to economists. On Friday, the 2-year rate, which ended higher for the week, also traded above the 10-year yield for the second time this week — inverting the spread by as much as 10 basis points.
CBS News

Home prices have jumped 19% across the U.S., and far more in other markets

The average price of a home is surging in cities across the U.S., with places like Phoenix, Tampa and Miami seeing an especially sharp jump. Home prices in 20 major cities rose 19% in January from a year ago, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index. Residential real estate costs have continued to climb because of a shortage of homes on the market and pent-up demand from buyers as COVID-19 loosens its grip on the U.S.
The Associated Press

Homebuilder stock slump over rates seen overdone

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Homebuilder stocks have lagged far behind the broader market during Wall Street’s swoon this year, weighed down by fears that rising mortgage rates could severely dampen sales. Yet some Wall Street analysts say the selling may be overdone. One prominent exchange traded fund, the...
FOXBusiness

Fed rate hike sends mortgage rates soaring past 4%

Mortgage rates surged this week, with the 30-year loan surpassing 4% amid the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates, according to the latest data from Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 4.16% annual percentage rate (APR) for the week ending March 17, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary...
FOXBusiness

30-year mortgage rate surges to highest level since 2018

Mortgage rates surged this week, with the 30-year loan surpassing the 4.5% mark and hitting its highest level since 2018, according to the latest data from Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage surged to 4.67% for the week ending March 31, 2022, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This is up from 4.42% last week and from 3.18% last year.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mortgage rates rise above 4% for first time since 2019

Prospective homebuyers have enjoyed historically low mortgage rates over the last few years, but those enticing rates may be coming to an end. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.16% for the week ending March 17 and consumers should be prepared for the rate to increase even more, according to CNN. The 30-year fixed rate hasn’t averaged more than 4 percent since May 2019, according to The New York Times.
NBC San Diego

Home Mortgage Rates Rising After Federal Reserve Interest Rate Hike

The U.S. Federal Reserve announced it will take a series of steps to slow the rate of inflation. In March the Federal Reserve approved a .25% interest rate hike, the first hike since 2018. As a result of actions by the Federal Reserve, mortgage rates are spiking. The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 4.72%.
Motley Fool

Mortgage Rates Keep Rising as 30-Year Loan Nears 4.5%

Will mortgage rates continue to climb? Here's what to expect. Last week, mortgage rates rose sharply in the wake of the Federal Reserve's first rate hike of the year. With six more rate hikes planned, we can expect borrowers to pay more to finance a home as the year progresses.
