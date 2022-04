Gene Roddenberry’s wife Majel Barrett was such an integral part of the Star Trek franchise that she’s often referred to as the franchise’s First Lady. Whether it was in her roles as Nurse Chapel, Number One, Lwaxana Troi (one of the many great characters of The Next Generation and other shows), or the voice of Federation starships and computers, her imprint is all over the franchise. What some might not know is that her influence extends far beyond that, as Barrett’s voice work in Trek ultimately inspired many popular virtual assistants like Alexa that we use today.

