The complete list of new content coming to Netflix in April has been released, and it confirms the impending ending of two critically acclaimed Netflix original series. Part 2 of the fourth and final season of Ozark drops on Netflix on April 29th. In the final seven episodes of the Emmy-nominated series, Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) are rid of Helen (Janet McTeer) and climb to the top of Navarro’s (Felix Solis) empire. Though they find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks, some past sins won’t stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO