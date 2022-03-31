ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

TC Central’s Dutmers, TC West’s Lautner Named AP D1 All-State

 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sDU7o_0evqyTGZ00

The Michigan Associated Press has released its 2021-22 Division 1 girls basketball all-state teams.

Traverse City Central coach Jen Dutmers and Traverse City West’s Megan Lautner earned all-state honors.

Player of the Year: Theryn Hallock, Forest Hills Central

Coach of the Year: Kyle Theisen, Midland Dow

First Team All-State

Theryn Hallock, Forest Hills Central, Sr.

Macy Brown, East Grand Rapids, Jr.

Kennedy Blair, Dearborn Divine Child, Jr.

Deyonce Thompson, East Kentwood, Sr.

Brooke Daniels, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North, Sr.

Janae Tyler, Holt, Jr.

Jaci Tubergen, Hudsonville, Sr.

Gabby Reynolds, West Ottawa, Soph.

Sarah Rambus, Flushing, Jr.

Madison Skorupski, Clarkston, Sr.

Second Team All-State

(Nominees receiving two or more votes from the eight-member panel)

Lily Zeinstra, Byron Center, Soph.

Alexa Kolnitys, Midland Dow, Sr.

Maeve St. John, Howell, Sr.

Alecsis Smith, Bay City Central, Sr.

Soraya Timms, East Lansing, Sr.

Taylor Anderson, South Lyon East, Sr.

Coaches:

Don Palmer, Hartland

Honorable Mention

(Nominees receiving one or no votes from the eight-member panel)

Adelaide Douglass, Mattawan; Mackenzie Ford, Richland Gull Lake; Rylee Stephenson, Portage Central; Addison Hutson, Battle Creek Lakeview; Alyna Lewis, Parma Western; Megan Lautner, Traverse City West; Annabel Ayrault, Groose Pointe North; Colleena Bryant, Wayne Memorial; Mayla Ham, Wayne Memorial; Elyssa Kincaid, Riverview; Davai Matthews, Wayne Memorial; Madison Morson, Salem; Abby Rey, Midland Dow; Jamya Robinson, Muskegon; Olivia Sobczak, Mona Shores; Khaleeya Cook, Mona Shores; Megan Leslie, Greenville; Avery Zeinstra, Byron Center; Alyssa Wypych, Rockford; Maddie Petroelje, Hudsonville; Alaina Diaz, Hudsonville; Grace Lyons, Rockford; Alina Anderson, Rockford; Braxcynn Baker, Lowell; McKenna Ferguson, Byron Center; Terin Maynard, Jenison; Christina Maze, Grand Rapids Union; Amanda Roach, Hartland; Leah Lappin, Hartland; Mary Copple, Brighton; Olivia Dirkse, Davison; Chelsea Bishop, Grand Blanc; Taylor Thompson, Grand Blanc; Paige Leedle, Linden; Julia Gilbert, Port Huron; Jersey McGregor, Port Huron Northern; Myonna Hooper, West Bloomfield; Summer Davis, West Bloomfield; Indya Davis, West Bloomfield; Kendal Zeiter, Troy; Anna Herberholz, Birmingham Marian; McKenzie Swanson, Birmingham Marian; Kamryn Richards, Groose Pointe South; Julia Gilbert, Port Huron; Lina Rea, Utica; Ella Burger, Macomb Dakota; Madison Bettys, Utica Ford; Hannah Toutant, Macomb Dakota; Claire Groenewoud, Holt; Ella Miller, East Lansing; Grace Isenhath, Haslett; Maddy Benard, Grosse Pointe South; Rylan Buschell, Belleville; Batoul Reda, Dearborn Fordson; Kamryn Richards, Grosse Pointe South; Zar’ria Mitchell, Saginaw Heritage; Ellie Zomer, Holland; Maddie Schuur, Zeeland East; Molly Borski, West Ottawa; Grace Ryan, Temperance-Bedford; Sydney Pnacek, Dexter; Sophie Canen, Saline; Kate Stemmer, Saline; Brianna Rodriguez, Dexter; Lauren DeWolf, Ann Arbor Pioneer.

Coaches:

Rob Smith, East Lansing; Jen Dutmers, Traverse City Central; Mike Phillips, Mona Shores; Brad Wilson, Rockford; Julius Porter, Troy; Rachel Bryer, Oxford; Darrin McAllister, West Bloomfield.

Traverse City, MI
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

