Fort Collins, CO

21-year-old arrested for allegedly beating and stabbing homeless man

By Sydney Isenberg
 1 day ago
A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly beating and stabbing a homeless man, according to the Fort Collins Police Services.

Around 4 a.m. on March 6, security guards called 911 after finding a homeless man unconscious and covered in blood behind the loading docks at 1612 North College Avenue, according to the department.

Officers arrived on-scene and began performing lifesaving efforts until medical crews arrived, the department said. The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he continues to recover.

Through an investigation, detectives received a description of a man who had been arguing with the victim earlier that night. Investigators determined that person had visited nearby businesses before the altercation, according to the department.

In late March, police identified Andrew Fischer, 21, as a person of interest. He was interviewed on March 26 and subsequently arrested, the police department said.

Fischer was charged with first-degree attempted murder and booked into the Larimer County Jail on a $300,000 cash/surety bond.

“Our detectives went to great lengths to find out who was responsible for this inexcusable act of violence,” said Criminal Investigations Lt. Jeremy Yonce. “Every victim is a person whose life and dignity matter to us, and we work hard to help everyone we serve find justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Justin Butler at 970-221-6340.

