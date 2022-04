IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Until last month, Symonds Flags and Poles in Irving had never made a Ukrainian flag. But as news of the Russo-Ukrainian war worsened, they anticipated a need for the flag. “I got with our production manager [and] told her we probably should start making a couple flags,” said Inside Sales Manager Christina Farrell. Demand for the emblem in horizontal bands of blue and yellow has soared. “Next thing you know, they’re going off the shelves,” Farrell said. “We are selling more Ukraine flags at this moment than Texas flags.” Among the influx of orders came requests from local car dealerships, who...

IRVING, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO