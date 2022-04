CHICAGO (CBS) -- A West Garfield Park man has lived in his home for nearly six decades. Now he is facing losing the place he's called home for almost his entire life.The reason? Reverse mortgage fraud. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot had the story Thursday night that you'll see Only on 2."What he did was trick her," said Tyrone Christopher.Christopher is talking about Mark Diamond, a man accused for more than two decades of getting unsuspecting seniors on the South Side and the West Side to sign paperwork involving reverse mortgage schemes. The seniors thought they would be getting rehab work done...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO