With Opening Day less than a week away, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge says he won't move his April 7 deadline for a contract extension. "I think it's best for both parties so they can focus on what they need to do and I can focus on what I need to do, which is on the field," Judge told the New York Post's Dan Martin on Thursday. "If we're not close by then, what's the point of communicating in the season?"

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO