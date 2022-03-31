ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Little Rock police searching for an ill missing woman

By Ashley Crockett
KATV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLittle Rock (KATV) — Little Rock police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman,...

katv.com

Washington Post

A Hawaii man’s body was found in a bathtub filled with concrete. Police say his lover killed him.

In his last email to his brother, Gary Ruby, 73, announced that he had found a new love interest. His name was Juan, and he was much younger than Gary. But by early March, Gary’s brother, Lorne, stopped hearing from his brother. It had been three weeks since their last exchange, so Lorne asked police to do a welfare check at Gary’s home in a gated community in Honolulu.
HONOLULU, HI
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
KATV

Pine Bluff police arrest 2 in deadly shooting

Little Rock (KATV) — Two arrests were made in a Pine Bluff Monday afternoon homicide that left one teenager dead. It happened shortly after 1 p.m. when officers responded to the area of 28th and Elm Street in reference to a shooting. A male juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene.
PINE BLUFF, AR
The Independent

Texas man arrested after telling police he had stored son’s body in kitchen since 2018

A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.
KATV

Family of the Lake Ouachita drowning victims speak out

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — What was meant to be a relaxing spring break camping trip to Camp Yorktown Bay, changed the lives of this family forever. "We had no idea they were missing. It wasn't until we got a call later that night, I want to say it was around 10:30 PM is when we got the call that the bodies of the two kids were found... And when we got that call our world just stopped," sister-in-law and aunt Gabrielle Gillette said.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia couple arrested in connection with Jan. 6 case

GEORGIA, USA — A Georgia couple was arrested in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Investigators say one of them was wearing a University of Georgia hat during the chaos. After looking at video recorded from...
GEORGIA STATE

