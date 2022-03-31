ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee man convicted in 2019 deaths of 2 men outside bar

 1 day ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in two stabbing deaths outside a Nashville bar in 2019. Michael Mosley was convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths, attempted...

Escaped Camel Kills Two Men in Tennessee

In a bizarre story out of Tennessee, a crazed camel managed to escape from a petting zoo and, in the ensuing chaos, killed two unfortunate men who came across the rampaging creature. The unfortunate incident reportedly occurred last Thursday afternoon at a location known as Shirley Farms in the community of Obion. Although the circumstances surrounding how the event began are uncertain at this time, the local sheriff's office indicated that their involvement began when they received a call about a loose camel in the area that was "attacking people."
Remains of woman missing since Thanksgiving found in Mississippi, officials say

Human remains found in Mississippi were of a Memphis woman who had been missing since Thanksgiving, according to authorities. Officials discovered the body of Ashley McDonald, 27, in Charleston, Mississippi, the Memphis Police Department confirmed to McClatchy News. The remains were found Feb. 11 along a gravel road in Tallahatchie...
Trial to begin in slaying of former NBA player in Memphis

Jury selection was set to begin Monday in the trial of a man charged with killing former NBA player Lorenzen Wright, whose body was found in a swampy field nearly 12 years ago in Memphis, Tennessee.Billy Ray Turner has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy, and could face life in prison if convicted.Opening statements in Turner's trial could finally reveal key details about Wright’s slaying, one of the most highly publicized murder cases in Memphis history. His decomposing body was found riddled with bullet wounds in east Memphis on July 28, 2010. Wright, 34, had...
Man arrested for pulling a knife outside Broadway bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man on Thursday afternoon for causing a scene outside a bar on Broadway while holding a knife. According to the arrest affidavit, 26-year-old Ryan Edwards was asked to leave the Nashville Underground bar on Broadway around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday. During his...
