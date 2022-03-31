ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

No IKEA: City confirms rumors just April Fool's joke

By John Capolino, KTUL Staff
KTUL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A post on Facebook has gone viral, saying an IKEA...

ktul.com

Comments / 0

