No IKEA: City confirms rumors just April Fool's joke

EEEEEEK! Ok, let's take a trip waaaaaay back, ok not that long ago, but remember the "Derek and Megan's Secret Sound"? What was I drinking? Do you remember? Do you give up? KUMBACHA. Alright, so maybe this isn't a big deal to you. You probably drink it all the time...
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owens-Illinois glass plant is a landmark within the Muskogee community. "We produce different containers, like Prego, Gerber Baby Food, Pace Picante Sauce, a lot of stuff that people are familiar with in their grocery store," said Joshua Shanks. It's a place where careers span...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Public Schools board member Dr. Jerry Griffin said today in a new conference that his name has been dragged through the mud for no reason. "I am not a bad person. It was wrong for anyone to allege that. It was wrong for anyone to say that about the people in my district," said Griffin.
The worst thing about sitting down to dinner or getting ready to watch your favorite tv show is your phone starting to blow up. No sir, I don't need an extended warranty on a car that I sold three years ago. Spam phone calls are bad but even worse are...
It doesn’t matter if you’re a kid or an adult—we’ve all got an inner jokester that likes to come out from time to time. April 1st—better known as April Fools’ Day—seems as good a time as any, if not the perfect time, to let that secret joker out and reveal your awesome April Fools’ pranks. Don’t ya think?!
Security researchers have stumbled upon an app that Google has removed from the Google Play Store after it was downloaded over 100,000 times. What makes this app so deadly is its ability to collect personal data from smartphone users' Facebook accounts. French mobile security firm Pradeo (via ZDNet) says that this app uses malware called "Facestealer,"
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — These days, Amy Cerato says she spends most of her time hunting for hidden gems. "I would say they're even rarer than diamonds," she said as she was digging in the dirt. It's been her mission ever since the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) proposed plans...
Your credit card details are always in danger of being stolen by hackers and scammers. But while they can cause a lot of personal damage with it, your social media login information could be more valuable to them. Of the most valuable online accounts to criminals, a hacked Facebook account...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Inspired by a classical charter school in Bentonville, Ark., Nathan Phelps and a group of parents are looking to create the same learning environment here in Tulsa. “It also is comprehensive in that it covers the seven liberal arts, so kids are exposed to grammar,...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department introduced its first and only robot officer on Friday. BART is a life sized robot that can talk, move his arms and head, and has an interactive touch screen to engage with those he meets. BART has been used in...
ORLANDO, Fla. (TND) — A congressional candidate in Florida who is also currently employed by Disney says a "silent majority" of his fellow colleagues support the state's new parental rights law despite Disney's stance against what critics have labeled the "Don't Say Gay Bill." Speaking to Fox News on...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Representative Kevin Hern honored Marina Metevelis's 100th birthday on the House of Representatives floor on Friday. Metevelis is a member of Tulsa's community and known for having served as Tulsa's "Rosie the Riveter," during World War II. At 16-years-old, she reported to work on the...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Retailers are working hard to come up with ways to stop thieves from stealing from their stores. In Broken Arrow, there’s an increase in people swiping items. “We’re seeing more of the organized retail theft where they’re stealing high value items. Laundry detergent is...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police, Mayor GT Bynum and Chief Wendell Franklin are issuing statements after video of a woman being arrested is getting a lot of negative attention on YouTube. The video shows officers responding to ReStore Tulsa on South Norwood Avenue to remove LaDonna Paris from...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Inhofe Plaza residents are complaining about maintenance issues, including unsafe and unsanitary conditions. Vanessa Dixon has lived at Inhofe Plaza since 2007. She says she loved it until the second quarter of 2021 when the Tulsa Housing Authority sold the property to The Millennia Companies...
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. (KTUL) — Three hundred and fifty cattle graze the land at Charlie Pearson's ranch, one that’s been in the family for nearly 100 years. “I've been ranching all my life, I've been ranching for over 60 years," said Pearson. For the past three or four...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the Sgt. Craig Johnson Act into law on Wednesday. The measure says someone can be charged with accessory to murder if they knew or should've known that the actions of the person they were helping "could foreseeably result in the death of the victim."
