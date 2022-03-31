ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank at Stop & Shop here to stay

By Sophie Krichevsky, Associate Editor
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter customers were informed last month that the Queens County Savings Bank branch located in the Clock Tower Stop & Shop would not have its lease renewed, Sam Esposito and the Ozone Park Residents Block Association insisted there be no withdrawal. They worked with the bank and the store...

