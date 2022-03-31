Bank at Stop & Shop here to stay

After customers were informed last month that the Queens County Savings Bank branch located in the Clock Tower Stop & Shop would not have its lease renewed, Sam Esposito and the Ozone Park Residents Block Association insisted there be no withdrawal. They worked with the bank and the store...
My husband and I are unsure if we should downsize now or wait for housing prices and our debt to come down. We are recent empty nesters at ages 62 and 68, and both still working full time with an annual net income of $190,000. We have owned the home for over 20 years and the estimated value a few years ago was about $400,000. After a refinance our mortgage balance is $87,000, an equity loan balance of $40,000, savings account of $140,000 and we have only about $260,000 in retirement accounts.
A New Jersey father was in tears the other day as he pleaded with his parents to cover the restaurant bill for himself and his 5-year-old twins. The man, Jonathan Marrero, had recently deposited a total of $10,000 into his Chime checking account and was counting on his funds to always be there as they had been numerous times before when he checked the mobile app.
A Long Island woman has claimed a $1 million lottery prize.Suffolk County resident Victoria Alonso, of Commack, has claimed the top prize in the New York Lottery’s Lady Luck Doubler scratch-off game, NY Lottery reported on Wednesday, March 30.She opted to receive her prize as a single, lump-sum pay…
My husband of seven years owns a home in Minnesota and has a mortgage. I own a home in Florida with no mortgage. We have no savings or retirement accounts. Should I pull my equity from my home in Florida to start a savings account for us? I’m working and my husband is retired. My house is worth $216,000.
My wife and I are retiring in a few years. By sticking to a budget throughout our marriage, we have been able to live comfortably, while saving sufficiently to secure a comfortable retirement with no debt. A significant portion of our retirement is invested in low expense mutual funds with...
In 2008, Deacon and Kim Hayes, now 38 and 40, respectively, had just gotten married. Attempting to get a handle on their finances, the two realized they were "drowning in debt," says Deacon. They owed $52,000 in student loans, car loans, and credit card debt altogether. More from Grow:. The...
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s no secret — rents are rising rapidly nationwide, jumping 36% in the city. So, with that in mind, how much can $1,500 get you in the five boroughs? It depends. According to RentCafe, Manhattan provides the least bang for you buck when it comes to square footage. Queens, on the […]
Just when you thought inflation couldn't get any higher, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on March 10, 2022 that the Consumer Price Index (the average price of a standard assortment of consumer goods) had risen nearly 1% in February. This was after the CPI had already risen more than half a percent in January and a whopping near-8% over the course of 2021. Although a sudden and precipitous increase in gasoline prices may be drawing the most attention at this very moment, accounting for one-third of the total monthly price increase, the price of groceries is also rising. That's happening more steadily over time, making it like the "hare" to gasoline's "tortoise." And thanks to the old Aesop fable, we all know better than to underestimate the tortoise.
Need a new bank account? Here's what to expect as far as your credit score goes. Applying for a new credit card or loan might cause a small drop in your credit score. That shouldn't happen when you apply for a bank account. It's important to do your best to...
Businesses and nonprofits that took out federal COVID-19 disaster loans will have more time before they must begin making payments, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced on Tuesday. Holders of the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans will get an additional six-month to one-year deferment, depending on when their loan was...
If you're trying to build a strong credit history that will last a lifetime, a credit card can be a valuable tool. Used regularly and wisely, credit cards can help you establish your credit profile, raise your credit score, and earn rewards in the process. It's important, however, to note...
A few years ago, my long-term partner and I were living in his home country of Canada, and I put a lot of time and money into obtaining permanent residency. But relationships sometimes don’t move forward as planned. I returned to the U.S. in the spring of 2019 with only a truck full of belongings, my dog and about $25,000 in credit card debt.
Actionable tips to brighten your financial future. Weekly routine checklist: Do your laundry, go to the grocery store, dust the bookshelves, maybe call your mom. Another fun thing to add to this list of weekly obligations? Pay off your credit card. Here are some compelling reasons why you shouldn’t wait until the monthly statement comes in:
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its April application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
Jennifer Welsh wasn't always the savvy investor she is today. While working in the hospitality industry in Chicago, Welsh racked up more than $30,000 in credit card debt, without thinking seriously about saving for her future. But in her mid-30s, she took a hard look at her financial situation for the first time — and got to work.
Q. I have $25,000 in credit card debt — I lost my job with COVID and struggled for a while — a $200,000 mortgage and $80,000 in student loans. I’m able to make the minimum payment on credit cards but I never get ahead, and the interest is killing me. At what point and how do I decide if I should file for bankruptcy?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this interview clip from Backstage Pass, recorded...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The corner grocer at 1490 Clove Road will shed the moniker of Olive Tree Marketplace and grow the brand of Foodtown. The changeover happens officially in Sunnyside on Friday, April 1. Market owner David Shehadeh says, “We just want to bring more traffic, more volume....
