ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Trial proceedings continued Thursday for Dameon Tarrel Williams, who is accused of murdering 27-year-old Athens resident Ashley Koonce in 2020. Thursday’s session began with the prosecutor questioning the case’s lead detective who said they found 14 shell casings at the scene. The detective said they did not find a murder weapon at the scene where Koonce was found dead and also that it is possible more than one 9mm handgun was involved. They said that the magazine for a Glock handgun was found at the scene, but not the gun itself and no shell casings that would match a Glock were found.

ATHENS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO