TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — More than 36 pounds of fentanyl pills were found during a traffic stop outside of Tucson on I-10 on Thursday, Mar. 10, according to the Department of Public Safety. A DPS trooper and a U.S. Border Patrol agent pulled over 26-year-old Erick A. Jimenez, from Rio Rico, Arizona, who was going west on I-10 near Marana. After authorities searched Jimenez’s car, a stash of pills was found. Jimenez was arrested and booked into jail on drug possession and transportation charges.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 18 DAYS AGO