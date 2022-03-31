Person of Interest Sought in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Echo Park
Authorities Thursday identified a woman as a person of interest in a hit-and-run collision that killed a married couple in Echo Park two years ago. Angelique Teresa Chaidez, 46, is wanted for questioning in the Feb. 24, 2020 crash...
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police have arrested the driver they say is responsible for 13-year-old Jaquile Jackson’s death. Greenville resident Jamal Stephenson, 36, was arrested for felony hit and run and driving while license revoked. Stephenson was identified from evidence left at the scene of the crash and...
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – Salisbury police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month. Just before 9 p.m. on March 3, Michael Connor, Jr., was found shot to death in a parking lot off Freeland Drive.
Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
POLICE are hunting a "magician" accused of using sleight of hand tricks to steal thousands from Walmart cashiers. The still-at-large suspect allegedly stole a total of $2,700 over two incidents using a trick called ‘quick-changing.’. Police in Seguin, a town of around 30,000 people near San Antonio, said on...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police are looking for information regarding a fatal hit-and-run on Stanislaus Street early Friday morning. Police said a male pedestrian was struck and killed in the 100 block of Stanislaus Street shortly after midnight. He was declared dead at the scene. Anyone with information regarding the incident or the vehicle […]
As viral footage of the moment in question continues to circulate, police in Los Angeles have kicked off a hit-and-run investigation in connection with a Tesla driver’s airborne stunt. Clips shared to social media over the weekend (including by Ben Baller) show the driver of what’s since been confirmed...
NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The victim of a deadly shooting in a parking garage of a New Hyde Park medical building has been identified.Nassau County police say 33-year-old Amelia LaGuerre, of Saint Albans, was shot at least five times while she took a break at work.Northwell co-workers tried to save her life.Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that she was seen earlier in the day arguing with someone.Her mother, Emily LaGuerre Bennett, told CBS2 LaGuerre was a mother of a 6-year-old."I know she was having issues with an ex-boyfriend ... I'm heartbroken," she said.Police say there were no orders of protection in the case.No arrests have been made.Northwell sent a letter to staff saying the heartbreaking loss was an apparent domestic incident.
A San Diego CEO stole a 60-foot yacht in Newport Harbor and took it for a destructive joyride, crashing into dozens of boats and injuring one woman. Joel Praneet Siam, 38, of San Diego, surrendered to the Orange County Sheriff's Harbor Patrol after they boarded the crashed boat after Siam's joyride on Thursday. He was seen being escorted by police wearing an orange life vest and wind-swept hair as he entered the squad car barefoot.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico were investigating Monday whether those in a car that crashed while speeding, killing two of the nine people packed inside, were involved in a hit-and-run and the beating of a homeless man reported before the accident. Albuquerque police said it appeared...
Update: As of Sunday morning, March 20, IMPD officers with the help of the community, have located the vehicle. INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for help finding a vehicle that was involved in a deadly hit and run Friday morning. The hit and run happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 7100 block of East […]
An alarming video that shows an airborne Tesla crashing into parked cars has sparked an investigation by police. The Los Angeles Police Department said in a social media statement that the incident, which took place at 12:10 a.m. on Sunday in Echo Park, involved an unknown driver of a 2018 Tesla S-BLM. The driver performed a dangerous, high-speed stunt that sent the vehicle flying before it slammed onto a steep residential street, colliding with two vehicles.
Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
The Chief Financial Crimes Prosecutor for the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys Chuck Spahos has confirmed there is an ongoing investigation into New Hanover County Commission Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman. Novant Health NHRMC to hold hiring event to fill more than 250 positions. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Novant Health New...
New Orleans police are searching for two individuals wanted for questioning in a triple homicide that happened at an apartment near City Park.
It happened Monday morning at an apartment in the 4100 block of Encampment Street.
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run collision that happened last month. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Feb. 27 at Seventh Street and Pleasant Valley Road. Ricardo Alvarado, 67, was killed. Police said Alvarado,...
KYLE, Texas — A woman has been arrested after a fatal hit-and-run involving a cyclist in Kyle on Sunday night. The Kyle Police Department said the incident happened around 10:05 p.m. on the southbound Interstate 35 access road near Martinez Loop. Officers arriving on the scene began first-aid efforts...
Tulsa police officers taunted and laughed at a 70-year-old woman having a mental health crisis before violently arresting her, recently released bodycam footage shows. The video has sparked outrage, but the Tulsa Police Department says its officers followed protocols when they kicked down a bathroom door and tackled LaDonna Paris in an incident last October. Paris had locked herself in the bathroom of a Habitat for Humanity store and refused to leave. She has late-onset bipolar disorder and was having a manic episode.
