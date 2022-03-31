ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Mortgage rates rise with potential to shake up housing market

By Sierra Ryder
NBCMontana
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. — Mortgage rates are rising nationally. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.85% in the week ending March 10, an increase from 3.76% the week before. Experts believe that as inflation increases, so will...

nbcmontana.com

