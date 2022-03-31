ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Ask the Expert: Can the DFW housing market keep up with its popularity?

By David Rancken, Kristin Diaz
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

The DFW housing market remains to be red hot. A recent survey by SmartAsset places Dallas, Plano, and Irving as seventh in the nation for growth and stability.

They say there has been a 228 percent rise in prices from 1997 through the end of 2021. It estimates there's only a one percent chance that a Dallas-area home would suffer a five percent drop in value within 10 years of being purchased.

On Ask the Expert, Shannon Ashkinos, President of the Greater Fort Worth Association of Realtors and VP of Connections at JPar Real Estate joined the KRLD Afternoon News to discuss what makes the DFW metroplex so attractive.

She also addresses some of the weaknesses seen in the area that could continue to cause problems for home buyers.

Every day we ask the experts what you want to know. If you have a question or a topic suggestion, email us at Question@krld.com. Hear the answer at 4:40 p.m.

Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
