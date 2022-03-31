LYNN — The Lynn Tech Alumni Association has announced its newest inductees into the 2022 LVTIAA Hall of Fame.

They are:

— Graham Archer, Class of 1985

— John Barry, Class of 1974

— Fausto (Tito) Cabrera, Class of 1994

— Steven Duffy, Class of 1977

— Patrick Gecoya, retired (2009) teacher and guidance counselor

— James Kalloger, Class of 1975

— John Kane, Class of 1982

— Shelli Mahan (McDuff), Class of 1982

— Allen Melanson, hockey coach from 1971-81

— John Raye, Class of 2004

— Chris Speropolous, Class of 1974

— Brad Tiley, coach of multiple sports

— Mikki Wilson, Class of 1997

They will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Friday, May 6 at 6 p.m. at Spinelli’s, which is located on Route 1 at the Lynnfield/Peabody line.

Tickets are $60. They can be purchased through Jim Ward, who can be reached at bcdrguy@comcast.net and 781-771-2565.

The post Lynn Tech Alumni Association adds to Hall of Fame appeared first on Itemlive .