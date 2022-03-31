Lynn Tech Alumni Association adds to Hall of Fame
LYNN — The Lynn Tech Alumni Association has announced its newest inductees into the 2022 LVTIAA Hall of Fame.
They are:
— Graham Archer, Class of 1985
— John Barry, Class of 1974
— Fausto (Tito) Cabrera, Class of 1994
— Steven Duffy, Class of 1977
— Patrick Gecoya, retired (2009) teacher and guidance counselor
— James Kalloger, Class of 1975
— John Kane, Class of 1982
— Shelli Mahan (McDuff), Class of 1982
— Allen Melanson, hockey coach from 1971-81
— John Raye, Class of 2004
— Chris Speropolous, Class of 1974
— Brad Tiley, coach of multiple sports
— Mikki Wilson, Class of 1997
They will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Friday, May 6 at 6 p.m. at Spinelli’s, which is located on Route 1 at the Lynnfield/Peabody line.
Tickets are $60. They can be purchased through Jim Ward, who can be reached at bcdrguy@comcast.net and 781-771-2565.
