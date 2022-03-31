ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Lynn Tech Alumni Association adds to Hall of Fame

By Daily Item Staff
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZfMEA_0evqt0bg00

LYNN — The Lynn Tech Alumni Association has announced its newest inductees into the 2022 LVTIAA Hall of Fame.

They are:

— Graham Archer, Class of 1985
— John Barry, Class of 1974
— Fausto (Tito) Cabrera, Class of 1994
— Steven Duffy, Class of 1977
— Patrick Gecoya, retired (2009) teacher and guidance counselor
— James Kalloger, Class of 1975
— John Kane, Class of 1982
— Shelli Mahan (McDuff), Class of 1982
— Allen Melanson, hockey coach from 1971-81
— John Raye, Class of 2004
— Chris Speropolous, Class of 1974
— Brad Tiley, coach of multiple sports
— Mikki Wilson, Class of 1997

They will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Friday, May 6 at 6 p.m. at Spinelli’s, which is located on Route 1 at the Lynnfield/Peabody line.

Tickets are $60. They can be purchased through Jim Ward, who can be reached at bcdrguy@comcast.net and 781-771-2565.

The post Lynn Tech Alumni Association adds to Hall of Fame appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com

3K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

512K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Itemlive.com

St. Mary’s to induct eight into Hall of Fame

LYNN — St. Mary’s will induct eight new members into the school’s Hall of Fame on April 28 at the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem. At the event, the school The post St. Mary’s to induct eight into Hall of Fame appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
Cleveland.com

Shaker Alumni Hall of Fame inductees named; Mandy Patinkin coming to town; more: Press Run

To be considered, alumni must be distinguished in their field of endeavor, make significant contributions to the community, and serve as positive role models to current students. To be considered, alumni must be distinguished in their field of endeavor, make significant contributions to the community, and serve as positive role models to current students.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WATN Local Memphis

Meet the Blues Hall of Fame Class of 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people, an album, five singles and a book have been chosen to join this year's Blues Hall of Fame class. The Memphis, Tennessee-based Blues Foundation said the 12 newest honorees of the Blues Hall of Fame will be celebrated at an event on May 4.
MEMPHIS, TN
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Dixie Heights inaugural Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame award winners named — a real Who’s-Who

Dixie Heights High School announces the inaugural class of its Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame. The distinguished award winners will be recognized for displaying excellence in their chosen occupation, community involvement, service to others, and exhibiting qualities as a role model. In addition, one former member of the Dixie Heights staff is honored for lasting contributions as an educator at Dixie Heights.
COVINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Lvtiaa Hall Of Fame#The Hall Of Fame
NHL

Bruins and MIAA Announce Recipients of 2022 Sportsmanship Awards

BOSTON - The Boston Bruins and Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced today, March 30, the recipients of the Boston Bruins-MIAA Sportsmanship Awards for 2022. Each high school student athlete is selected for exemplifying commitment to sportsmanship, teamwork, and dedication, both on and off the ice. All 29 award winners will...
NHL
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy